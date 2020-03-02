MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New $21.75 Million Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 316,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,753,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 35,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $2,686,751.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,429,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,265 shares of company stock worth $20,736,704 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded up $4.87 on Monday, hitting $72.44. 7,910,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,598,696. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average of $70.54. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 60.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.