MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,240 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,198,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,391,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $725,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,484 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $15.16 on Monday, hitting $360.28. 5,390,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $358.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.45. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $249.10 and a one year high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,850,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

