MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,063,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.21% of Advance Auto Parts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.99. 1,401,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,110. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.85 and a 52-week high of $182.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.61.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 2.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

