MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 706,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,276,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.08% of Halliburton as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 85,774 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HAL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.22. 20,527,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,449,087. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on HAL shares. AltaCorp Capital cut Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

