MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 352,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,658,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.13% of PulteGroup as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.55. 5,879,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,656,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

