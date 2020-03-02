MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,325,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,257,000 after acquiring an additional 672,259 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,176,000 after purchasing an additional 227,552 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 851,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,928,000 after purchasing an additional 217,617 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,931,000 after purchasing an additional 117,445 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 205,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

SRE stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,323,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $120.06 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.11.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

