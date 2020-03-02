MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 226,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $814,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,064,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,815,000 after purchasing an additional 140,600 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. 59.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,644,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,076. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.74%.

In other Southern news, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,965.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.04.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

