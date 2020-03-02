MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 94,900 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 176.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,527 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,619 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after acquiring an additional 960,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after acquiring an additional 896,211 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9,263.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 409,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 405,197 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.87. 6,525,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,041. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.42 and its 200 day moving average is $88.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.41 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

