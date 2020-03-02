MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases Shares of 1,518,243 Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,518,243 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.10% of Freeport-McMoRan as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 49,570 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 66,122 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,141 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,222 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 35,064,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,967,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -87.49 and a beta of 2.18. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

