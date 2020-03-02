MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases Shares of 217,000 American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 217,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,658,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.12% of American Water Works at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 38,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 932,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK traded up $7.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.84. 1,860,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,775. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.22. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $100.61 and a 12 month high of $141.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.05.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.40%.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

