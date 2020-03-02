MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases Shares of 473,723 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 473,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,680,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.06% of Truist Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.81. 8,154,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,734,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

