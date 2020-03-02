MUFG Securities EMEA plc Raises Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 347.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 462,300 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $23,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,737,517,000 after purchasing an additional 305,737 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,225,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,669 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,476,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,540,000 after purchasing an additional 209,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,776,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,227,000 after purchasing an additional 61,665 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SLB shares. Cowen lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.79. 23,249,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,636,206. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

