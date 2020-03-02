MUFG Securities EMEA plc Raises Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 127.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Workday were worth $16,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Workday by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,203,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $855,675,000 after purchasing an additional 186,403 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Workday by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,005,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,308,000 after purchasing an additional 256,447 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 952,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,642,000 after purchasing an additional 63,513 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,305,000 after purchasing an additional 38,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Workday by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50,411 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $172.89. 3,476,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.55 and a beta of 1.42. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $151.06 and a 1-year high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.90.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total transaction of $1,833,574.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total value of $48,387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 802,275 shares of company stock valued at $132,821,744 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

