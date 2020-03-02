MUFG Securities EMEA plc Reduces Stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51,500 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.05% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $16,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 717.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 136,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,840,000 after buying an additional 120,181 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $1,372,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,726,324.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock worth $38,000,966 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $145.00 target price on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.44.

NYSE:IR traded down $96.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.80. 38,189,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,473. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $146.85.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

