MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 193,562 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 193,562 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Oracle by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Oracle stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,324,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,034,993. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

