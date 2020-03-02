MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 302,600 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 302,600 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.06% of Progressive worth $27,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Progressive from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

PGR traded up $5.72 on Monday, hitting $78.88. 4,670,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,610. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $67.94 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

