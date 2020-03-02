MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 40,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,438 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 59,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,423 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 19,727 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,004,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,558,703. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $184.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.