MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 61,563 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,563 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $20,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,370 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3,545.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,286,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,496 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $39,300,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

Altria Group stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.07. 14,549,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,698,528. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $38.57 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.58.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

