MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $13.28 Million Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 124,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.07% of Fortinet as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 9,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded up $8.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.10. 2,889,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,230. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.48.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total transaction of $2,845,109.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,061,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total transaction of $265,859.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,603.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,963. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

