MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $15.70 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 325,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.27% of Allison Transmission as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.50. 1,116,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,491. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 81.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALSN. Bank of America raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

