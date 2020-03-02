MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $19.95 Million Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 490,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,948,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.34% of Quanta Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2,501.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

NYSE:PWR traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $38.83. 3,105,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,532. Quanta Services Inc has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.26.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.