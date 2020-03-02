MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $23.01 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,014,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,942,802,000 after purchasing an additional 230,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,490,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,822,000 after buying an additional 15,586 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,104,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,692,000 after buying an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 964,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,179,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 873,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,022,000 after buying an additional 169,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $5.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,229,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,741. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $155.47 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.27.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

