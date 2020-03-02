MUFG Securities EMEA plc Trims Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $17,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 1,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,864,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,072. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.212 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

