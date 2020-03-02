Multi-collateral DAI Achieves Market Cap of $117.47 Million (DAI)

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $117.47 million and $24.16 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00011367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00053409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00498139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.11 or 0.06461116 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00063573 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030223 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005627 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Profile

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 117,076,370 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,707,014 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi-collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multi-collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

