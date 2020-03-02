Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €227.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €227.00 ($263.95) price target from Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €281.00 ($326.74) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($302.33) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €197.00 ($229.07) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €246.93 ($287.13).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($232.56).

