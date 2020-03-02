Munchener Ruckvers’ (MEURV) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MEURV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €281.00 ($326.74) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €247.00 ($287.21) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €227.00 ($263.95) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €246.93 ($287.13).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

