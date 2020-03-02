Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Robert Madison Murphy Buys 2,765 Shares

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.90.

Shares of NYSE MUR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,958,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 534.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,725,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

