Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,230 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Lumentum worth $13,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 19,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Lumentum by 593.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 62,049 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $676,170.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,331.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $189,413.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,212 shares in the company, valued at $14,061,473.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $1,118,287. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LITE stock traded up $4.42 on Monday, hitting $82.24. 2,184,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,542. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $93.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,027.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lumentum from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.84.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

