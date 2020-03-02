Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,253 Shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Healthequity worth $12,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthequity in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Healthequity by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Healthequity in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Healthequity by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Healthequity by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthequity alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HQY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Healthequity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

HQY stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.53. 1,138,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30. Healthequity Inc has a 52-week low of $50.87 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.25.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,216.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,917,042.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,401.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,616. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.