Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,951 Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Black Hills worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,732,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,998,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,599,000 after buying an additional 244,667 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,671,000 after buying an additional 111,258 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 641,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after buying an additional 77,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Hills news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $505,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $585,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 130,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,166,474.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.43. The company had a trading volume of 435,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,915. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.33. Black Hills Corp has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Black Hills’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

