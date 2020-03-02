Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,192 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of IDACORP worth $11,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,302 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,350 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,433 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,628 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDA. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.75.

In related news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IDA stock traded up $5.53 on Monday, hitting $102.17. 313,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.51. IDACORP Inc has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $114.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.40.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The coal producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $292.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.13%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

