Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Repligen worth $9,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $2.89 on Monday, hitting $88.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,772. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $52.87 and a 52-week high of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director John Cox sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $413,468.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,292.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,661.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,485 shares of company stock worth $1,599,654. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

