Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Tyler Technologies worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 631.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.30.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.27, for a total value of $7,156,750.00. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total transaction of $666,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,518,165.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,500 shares of company stock worth $39,717,338. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL traded up $18.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $331.66. The stock had a trading volume of 567,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,579. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.12, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.88 and a 12 month high of $340.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.02 and a 200 day moving average of $285.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

