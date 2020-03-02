Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,163 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $5,952,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.49. 444,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.53. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. West Pharmaceutical Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

