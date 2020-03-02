Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 2,103 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,756 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $1,865,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 37.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 140,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,829,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.19. 10,154,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,316,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

