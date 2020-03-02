Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 2,959 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total value of $7,136,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776 in the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.22. 2,010,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,482. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.52 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.53.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

