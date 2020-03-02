Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 39,683 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,683 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Thor Industries worth $10,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 636.4% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.55. The company had a trading volume of 985,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.87. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $89.45.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

