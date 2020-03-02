Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,205 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 72,429 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Perficient worth $9,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Perficient by 1,396.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 9,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $713,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,503,705.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PRFT traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.84. 414,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,548. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.42.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

