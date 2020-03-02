Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,440.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $17,056,266. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded up $6.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $300.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,346,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,312. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $346.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.29.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

