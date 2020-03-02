Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,930,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,379.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 18,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 26,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,739 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,446. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded up $25.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $559.07. 947,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,405. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.15 and a 1-year high of $619.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $588.41 and a 200-day moving average of $558.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.14.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

