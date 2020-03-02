Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,095 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of II-VI worth $10,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of IIVI stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $30.73. 2,202,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.24. II-VI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. II-VI’s revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on IIVI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other II-VI news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at $15,332,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,364,800. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

II-VI Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.