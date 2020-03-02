Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $10.28 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.95.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,580.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $3.96 on Monday, reaching $497.13. 2,949,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,445. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $335.53 and a 52 week high of $546.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $518.30 and a 200 day moving average of $462.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

