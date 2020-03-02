Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $13.15 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,178,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $13,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 441.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 124,729,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,144,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett upgraded General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.27.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

