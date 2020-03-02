Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $13.21 Million Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,690 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $13,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,082,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 118,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 404.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 53,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

SYBT traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 59,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $789.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.54. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 17.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

