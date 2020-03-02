Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Cousins Properties worth $12,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,323 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,970,000 after acquiring an additional 139,009 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUZ. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

CUZ stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.19. 879,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,376. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $32.89 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

