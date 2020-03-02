Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC traded up $7.15 on Monday, hitting $335.99. 1,472,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.29 and a one year high of $385.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.01. The firm has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total transaction of $1,734,941.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,797.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,647 shares of company stock worth $6,430,906 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

