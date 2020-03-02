Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,690 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Highwoods Properties worth $11,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 357.3% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 41,027 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 311,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,216,000 after buying an additional 121,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.18. 910,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,254. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIW. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

