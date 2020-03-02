Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 888 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,108,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cfra lifted their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,990 shares of company stock worth $9,964,682. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $10.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.40. 3,764,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.61.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

