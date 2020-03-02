Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 436,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Presima Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,256,000 after acquiring an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 670,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 420,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,517,000 after acquiring an additional 320,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.46. 3,537,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,123. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $155.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBRA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

