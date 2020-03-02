Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,579 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $106,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN traded up $70.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,953.95. 6,739,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,490,583. The stock has a market cap of $972.70 billion, a PE ratio of 84.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,986.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,834.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

